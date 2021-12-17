Belgavi: Congress on Friday disapproved the sexist remarks made by senior Karnataka Congress leader and former Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on rape in the Karnataka Assembly.

Describing Kumar's comment as "highly objectionable" Congress general secretary and national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the Speaker and senior legislators should desist from such behaviour.

"Congress Party disapproves the exchange of highly objectionable & insensitive banter between Karnataka Assembly Speaker & Sr. Congress MLA in the House. Speaker as custodian & Sr legislators are expected to be role models & should desist from such unacceptable behaviour," tweeted Sujewala.

Earlier in the day Kumar, currently, a Congress MLA apologized for his controversial remark made in the state Assembly.

"If it hurts the sentiments of women, I've no problem apologising. I apologize from the bottom of my heart," said Kumar.

Responding to this Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said, "he has apologized, let's not drag it further."

Kumar on Thursday said in the Assembly that "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position in which you are."

Kumar made the comments after the debate on crop loss due to untimely rain was drawn out as more members sought time to speak on the issue, which led to the Speaker saying that his position was like someone who is forced to enjoy an unfortunate situation when it's being forced on one.

"Whatever you decide I will say yes. What I am thinking is that let us enjoy the situation. I can't control or regulate the system, my concern is about the business of the house, it has also to be covered," the Speaker told the members. When the Congress MLA made the offensive remark, other members including the Speaker were seen and heard laughing instead of condemning the remarks.

Kumar, during his tenure as the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, compared himself to a rape survivor.