Lucknow: Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, during a press conference in Congress headquarters in Lucknow today, said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been trying to divide the country by raking up communally sensitive matters, Pakistan and other such sensational issues. Singh also accused the UP CM of having no respect for women.

"Whenever I have gone to Gorakhpur, I have gone to the Gorakhnath Math (shrine). Guru Gorakhnath had spread his teachings regarding social harmony. Yogi Adityanath forgot about them and started talking about the 80 per cent. Only Hindu-Muslim, kabristan-shamshan (graveyard-crematorium), chacha jaan, Pakistan etc. are discussed by him. I condemn this", the Congress veteran said.

"What BJP leaders say about women is very concerning. 'If women acquire the qualities of men, they become demons', is a statement from Yogi Adityanath", he said.

Singh, former Uttar Pradesh in-charge for Congress, said that he was happy to see the party contesting on almost all the seats, noting that the state had seen "practically no developmental work in the last 32 years". "In the last 32 years, governments in Uttar Pradesh were formed in the name of only caste and religion. No party talked about education, health and employment. The Congress party has been fighting for these things. Maximum malnutrition will be found in Uttar Pradesh. Most unemployed will be found in Uttar Pradesh. All the posts are lying vacant," he claimed.

"You have seen how students who wanted jobs were beaten up in Prayagraj. Violence against women is increasing continuously. Be it Hathras or Unnao. Only the Congress party has been fighting against atrocities on women," he said.

Contrastingly highlighting Congress' candidature pattern, Singh said that under Priyanka Gandhi, the party had decided to give 40 per cent seats to women. "Till now 373 seats have been declared. Out of them, there are women candidates in 155 seats. Her slogan for women, especially for girls is 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', which has created a new atmosphere in the entire country," he noted.