New Delhi: The Congress party has demanded a 'Nyay' like scheme to be brought in the upcoming budget to bridge the increasing gap between rich and poor. Referring to the recent report of ICE 360 survey 2021 conducted by People's Research on India's Economy, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Monday slammed the Modi government and alleged it of ignoring the issue of increasing income disparity in the economy.

According to the report, the income of 20 percent population which falls in the lowest income category has decreased by 53% in the last year as compared to their income in the year 2016. This accounts for around 15 crore families of the total population. The lower-middle-income group has suffered a dip of 32% in their income and those in the middle-income group category are earning 9% less than what they were earning five years back.

However at the same time, according to a report, the income of rich people has increased by up to 40%. "It is clear from the report that poor people getting poorer and rich are getting richer. On a broader level, 60% of India is earning less today than what it was earning five years back and this is one survey after the other showing this so there got to be some truth in how the income divide is widening. It is also important to point out that for the 20% whose income has halved under the Modi government, the same population saw their income surge by 183% under the UPA rule between 2005 to 2015 when we lifted 27 crore, people, out of poverty" said Supriya Shrinate.

"The rich 20% are getting richer by 39%, their incomes are going up. There is clearly some big trouble in the economy because the 'Suit boot sarkaar' has the people who only make policies for the rich and for the well-healed" she added.

The Congress leader further said that the Union government can't hide behind the Covid pandemic excuse as they increased the fuel prices but at the same time cut the corporate taxes. The GDP went down from 8.2 to 4.1 well before the pandemic period. As the union budget is round the corner, the Congress party has demanded that it should be centered on bridging this widening gap and income disparity in the economy.

"The union budget should only focus on increasing money in the hands of the poor. It should pay attention on how urban poverty is going up manifold and rural poverty in comparison has gone up but at a lesser rate because of because scheme line MANREGA has served the purpose and it has protected the rural economy" said the Congress spokesperson.

She further said that at this stage it is important that government must accept the problem. This will have repercussions on social equity, crime, and repercussions on demographic dividend as well.

The Congress party is demanding an 'NYAY' like scheme which it had promised during the 2019 general elections which promised minimum income assurance to the poor people. According to them, such a scheme will help the government to put money in the hands of poor people and with an increase in their income, only this widening gap can be filled.