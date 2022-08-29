New Delhi: The Congress on Monday demanded a CBI probe into allegations of irregularities in recruitment in Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha, the State Staff Selection Committees and other departments of the state government. Congress leader Devendra Yadav, along with the party's Uttarakhand unit chief Karan Mahra and deputy leader of the Congress legislature party Bhuwan Chander Kapri, said the central government should intervene as the "local leadership is involved in the scam".

The opposition party's attack came a day after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he would request the Assembly Speaker to investigate allegations of any irregularities in recruitment of Vidhan Sabha personnel, "no matter during whose tenure they were committed", and the guilty will not be spared. The Uttarakhand Congress has been raising this issue in the state as chosen people, who are connected with those in power, are not qualified enough and without any exam, have been given employment instead of the deserving, Yadav, the in-charge of Uttarakhand Congress, told reporters here.

"We urge the central government that leaders of the Uttarakhand government are involved in this recruitment scam and a proper inquiry cannot be conducted by any regional or state agency," he said. "Since the local leadership is involved in this recruitment scam, we urge the central government to order a CBI probe into it and find out the truth behind this scam," the Congress leader said. Kapri also alleged that the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is indulging in irregularities in recruitment in the state.

Amid the allegations of malpractices in recruitments, Dhami had on Sunday assured of action in the matter. "We are in favour of investigations in any institution where there has been an irregularity in recruitment and the state government will fully cooperate in it, he had said. The chief minister said he has handed over the investigation in the UKSSC matter to a Special Task Force which has so far arrested 25 accused. Those found guilty, however powerful they may be, will not be spared, the chief minister had said.

"It is a question related to the future of our sons and daughters. We are making a foolproof plan so that no one can even think of repeating this type of crime in the future," he had said. Regarding the investigation into the Inspector recruitment case, the chief minister said that since the matter is connected with the police department, its investigation has been handed over to the Vigilance department which has already started its work. Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement that jobs that should go to the poor and middle class in Uttarakhand were being sold to rich people, the chief minister had said he did not want to give the controversy a political colour. "That is why I have said that in whatever period the malpractices took place, they will be investigated," he had said. (PTI)