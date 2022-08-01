Agartala: Former BJP Minister and current Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Monday wrote a letter to the Tripura Director General Of Police demanding a suo-motu case against former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and his private secretary for falsifying the security status of Deb. He also demanded necessary action against the officers involved in entertaining such falsification.

In another letter to DGP Amitabh Ranjan, MLA Roy Barman said, "It is a matter of deep concern and dismay that public money meant to be spent for public welfare and development work is being wasted by state police in providing undue security cover to politicians. This expenditure is justified when the same is incurred in providing security cover to political leaders who deserve this and are entitled to this by official order."

“In Tripura, incidents like this have been happening over the past six years. You may not be aware that in the year 2017, the then BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb (later chief minister) had stage-managed a so-called attack on him to have security cover from the union home ministry which granted him only 'Y' category of security cover whose implications we are certainly well aware of.

But ever since the ouster of Deb from the post of Chief Minister, he and his personal assistants kept on claiming his entitlement to 'Z' plus security through an act of gross falsification to gain the tightest possible security which also allows him to have personal security officers accompany him during his visits both within the state beyond Agartala as well as outside the state,” the letter read.

Roy Barman further informed DGP that the number of government vehicles along with security is regularly being misused. Thus, the government has been incurring heavy expenses bordering on the squandering of public money on the false security claim of Biplab Kumar Deb. “Even now, when he is not the CM, he continues to enjoy 'Z' plus security cover at the cost of the public exchequer and, if you call for records you will find that whenever his private secretary requisitions security for him he falsely refers to Biplab Kumar Deb as a 'Z' plus protectee whereas he is registered as only 'Y' category of a security entitlement.

I hope that you will look into and duly review the entire issue so that the squandering of the public money on Deb will be saved. I may request you in this connection that your good office may suo-motu register a case against Biplab Kumar Deb and his private secretary for falsifying the security status and also take action against the officers involved in entertaining such falsification”, the letter reads.