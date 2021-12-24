New Delhi: The Congress delegation, which was constituted over the Nagaland killings, submitted its report to party interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. Delegation members Jitendra Singh (AICC General Secretary), Gourav Gogoi (MP) and Ajoy Kumar (Congress in-charge) met Sonia Gandhi at her residence.

Speaking to the media after submitting the report, Ajoy Kumar said, "Home Minister Amit Shah lied about the incident on the floor of Parliament as he had stated that the firing was "a case of mistaken identity", but eyewitnesses said that there was no warning before opening the firing."

Slamming the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said, "The Home Minister went for a programme in Jaipur after the incident. He has not visited the spot. Hence, we are demanding his resignation."

"The Centre was according step-motherly treatment towards the North-East and adding insult to injuries, an uneasy calm was prevailing in the region after BJP came to power. The firing took place due to their wrong policies, therefore, instead of celebrating Christmas, the people are mourning," he alleged. He stated that the government had failed to grant compensation to the kin of the victims.

Gogoi alleged that the Union Home Minister "misled" Parliament regarding the Nagaland killings and said that there was not even a single "emotion of regret"was there in his speech.

Earlier this month, a firing incident by security personnel had left 14 civilians dead and also led to the death of security personnel in a mob attack in the Tizit area of Mon district in Nagaland. After the incident, Home Minister Amit Shah had termed the incident as a "case of mistaken identity" and said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed which will submit its report on this incident within one month.

