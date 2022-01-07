New Delhi: Congress party has convened a meeting of its Pradesh Congress Committee Chiefs, General Secretaries and state in charges on January 8 to review the progress of its members drive across the country.

Earlier, it was being planned as a physical meet but in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, the party has decided to hold it virtually. The meeting will begin at around 3:30 pm on Friday and will be chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi.

Apart from this, the progress in its agitation programme 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' and training camps will also be discussed in this meeting.

Congress' membership drive is presently going on in full swing and its process will be completed by March 31. Apart from this, Congress is also conducting a digital membership drive.

The Congress had launched the 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' on November 14 stating that it aims to highlight the "gross mismanagement" of the economy by the Narendra Modi government and make the people aware of the Centre's insensitivity in addressing the prevalent back-breaking inflation.

