New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday feared the return of the dark days of militancy in the border state of Punjab a day after a rocket propelled grenade was fired at the police intelligence headquarters. “We have been flagging the concern over the prevailing law and order situation in the state. Recently, we saw clashes between pro and anti-Khalistan groups in Patiala. Now the attack on police intelligence headquarters revives the fears of the dark days of militancy. It is really scary,” AICC Secretary in charge of Punjab Chetan Chauhan told ETV Bharat.

Noting that the previous state governments never compromised on the security of the state, Chauhan said that the people had voted for a change this time but now peace in Punjab is under question. “Those outside the state cannot imagine the dark days,” Chauhan said, adding, “The current dispensation is immature and is focused on winning elections in other states.”

Recalling the dark days of militancy in Punjab which shares border with Pakistan, Lok Sabha member from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari, who had lost his father in a terrorist attack, said the problem started in 1980 is a similar way.“This is how it all began in 1980. It soon went completely out of control. Within 40 months on October 6, 1983, PM Indira Gandhi was compelled to dismiss a Congress government led by Darbara Singh. The rest is history,” Tewari tweeted.

Lok Sabha member from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu, whose grand father and former chief minister Beant Singh was killed by the militants in a bomb attack, too came out to express his concern. “The attack shows the level of threat Punjab is facing currently. But the level of seriousness of the government doesn’t reflect that at all. The government should fix responsibility and heads must be rolled,” Bittu tweeted.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring urged the authorities to act fast. “Act, lest it be too late. Punjab is under attack. Terrorists have the audacity to challenge us. Monday terror attack is a wake-up call. This calls for stern action. We will defeat terrorism together,” Raja tweeted.

According to CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa, the attack on the police intelligence wing is worrying. “This after RDX was found a few days back in Tarn Taran. Punjab has been through dark times already, we can’t afford to damage the hard-earned peace of the state,” Bajwa tweeted.

Former chief minister Amarinder Singh, who had left the Congress last year and fought the recent assembly polls with BJP, also expressed his concern. “Shocked to hear about the blast at the Punjab police intelligence headquarters in Mohali. Thankfully, no one was hurt. This brazen attack on our police force is deeply concerning and I urge the CM Bhagwant Mann to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest.”

