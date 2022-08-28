New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday expressed concern over the alleged Chinese intrusions in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and said a Congress delegation would soon visit the border areas to find out the truth.

“We believe the Chinese intrusions are a serious matter and should not be ignored. We have raised the issue in Parliament several times in the past but there has been no response from the government. So, we have decided that a party delegation would soon visit the border areas in Arunachal Pradesh to find out the truth. We are aware that the central government may not allow us to visit the border areas but we are determined to go,” Pradyut Bordoloi, Lok Sabha member and Convenor, North-Eastern Congress Coordination Committee (NECCC), told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

According to Bordoloi, he, along with Congress MP Manish Tewari and several other opposition members, have been raising the matter in Parliament over the past many sessions but are still awaiting a government response. The situation has been compounded further by repeated Chinese claims that parts of Arunachal Pradesh belong to it, he said.

“We have been regularly submitting written questions over the matter but they were disallowed. All that the government had to do was to give a statement. But the government did not say a word. In democracy, Parliament is the highest people’s house. This kind of government response is dangerous to Indian democracy. It shows the government is trying to hide something,” said Bordoloi.

The Congress MP from Assam noted that it was ironic that the central government had been ignoring a serious security issue flagged by one of its own in 2019. “Former BJP leader from eastern Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao had alleged in Parliament in 2019 that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army had come around 60 km inside the Indian border and was building a colony there. It is ironic that the government ignored that threat,” said Bordoloi.

On Saturday, the Congress targeted the central government over reports that the Chinese troops were allegedly carrying out construction activity near border areas in Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh and were even operating a bulldozer there. The video clip had been recorded by some alert locals and went viral on social media.

“The country is paying for the clean chit that PM Modi gave to China. It is clear that the silence of the “red eyes” is encouraging the Chinese,” the Congress said in Hindi through its official Twitter handle citing a video clip recorded by some locals in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh of the alleged intrusion.

The Congress remarks related to the PM’s statement at an all-party meeting after the Chinese troops had violated the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh in April 2020. No one had come and no land had been taken, the PM had then told the all-party meeting. China had cited the PM’s remarks to deny any violation of the LAC. The conflict turned bloody later and has still not been resolved fully despite several meetings between diplomats and senior Army commanders of the two countries.

Another Congress MP from Assam and deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi too had slammed the Centre over the Chinese intrusions. “PM’s inaction towards aggressive Chinese activity across our borders in northeast and Ladakh will cost the country dearly in the future. People cannot be left in the dark anymore. PM Modi should hold a press conference and answer questions from people,” Gogoi said.

A few months ago, Gogoi had flagged the Chinese threat in detail seeking clarifications from the Centre. “The Chinese are yet again knocking on our doors constructing infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh. Our local citizens are proactive in tracking these activities while the government of India hides its head in the sand. Safe to say, courage is a virtue which never was and will never be attributed to the BJP,” senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo had said citing a video clip of the alleged Chinese construction activity.

The NECCC is a key Congress panel and has been headed by party stalwarts like SC Jamir, Purno Sangma, Mukul Sangma, Hiteshwar Saikia and Tarun Gogoi in the past. The panel’s focus is on strengthening regional cooperation and to reflect the aspirations of the people.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had recently reconstituted the NECCC and made former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki its chairman. Pradyut Bordoloi is the convenor of the panel, which has now been tasked with regrouping the grand old party in the north-east, once its bastion.

“There are several challenges before the NECCC. We have been weakened there over the past years. Our focus would now be to restrengthen the party across the eight states of the north-eastern region,” said Bordoloi.

“We particularly want to raise the issue of political violence against our workers in Tripura by the ruling BJP. There is complete lawlessness there and it is a serious law and order issue as misuse of agencies is rampant and false cases are lodged against our workers,” he added.