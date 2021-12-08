Jaipur: Congress party was planning to a hold a mega rally on December 12 in national capital but when the police denied permission citing COVID-19 guidelines, the grand old party has shifted its venue to Jaipur. However, Congress party assured that it will follow Covid protocol during its 'Mehangi Hatao' rally in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Govind Singh Dotasra said, "People attending the rally will have to present their vaccination certificates or the negative RT-PCR report. There will be a no-mask, no-entry policy in the rally, and for this, we will be arranging two lakh masks. Masks and sanitizers will be distributed at the various checkpoints to be installed at the premises."

Meanwhile, Congress Secretary KC Venugopal slammed the Centre for the cancelling the 'Mehangi Hatao' rally alleging that the Modi government has advised the Delhi Governor to cancel the permission which was given previously and said that they will hold the rally in Jaipur in a grand manner.

"Modi govt in a prejudiced conspiracy got Lt Gov of Delhi to cancel permission for "Mehangi Hatao Rally" at Dwaraka. Congress isn't going to get intimidated by their tactics. It has been decided that rally will be organized in Jaipur on Dec 12 itself,"

Venugopal and senior party leader Ajay Maken will come to Jaipur on Friday for overseeing preparations for the event.

The much-hyped rally will be addressed by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other Congress leaders from across the country.