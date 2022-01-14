New Delhi: Congress is all set to release its first list of candidates for Punjab Assembly elections today as the party intends to field its senior leaders even as it faces an implosion in its ranks in the border state.

On Thursday, the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) held its first meeting in which, as per sources, there was a consensus on over 75 seats. The grand old party has kept "winnability" as its only criteria and, as such, wants some of its senior leaders from the state to contest Assembly elections. To convince these leaders, a review meeting is likely to be convened by the party's core group headed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi today after which the first list of candidates will be released, sources told ETV Bharat.

Around 15 to 20 sitting MLAs may not get tickets this time. Those kept out, sources added, are MLAs "not capable of winning elections and those whose loyalty to the party was in question". Congress is also mulling to field its Members of Parliament in the single-phase elections to be conducted on 14 February.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa and Lok Sabha MP Jasbir Singh Gill are among the names in consideration while another MP Dr Amar Singh is seeking a ticket for his son. Eyeing the Schedule Caste votes, Congress, sources said, may field Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi from two constituencies. Besides the Chamkaur Sahib seat, from where he has won three consecutive elections, Congress is also considering fielding him from the Adampur assembly constituency in the Jalandhar district.

The big question for Congress, however, would be announcing the Chief Minister candidate for the elections. Channi as well as Punjab Congress Chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu, have made their views clear on it. While Channi has said that the announcement of the CM candidate will help the party to win elections, Sidhu has said that it is not the party high command but the people of Punjab who will decide the Chief Minister.

The comments by the two Punjab leaders hint at more trouble for the party that is already struggling due to infighting while facing a more resurgent opposition. The party does not have to worry about wooing voters only. Its biggest challenge is to keep the flock together. It must be noted that just ahead of the CEC meeting, Sidhu once again had given a sort of warning to the party high command and even stated that he is not running for any post.

"The fight is to change this system which has eroded Punjab like termites and is being run by Mafias in connivance with mischievous politicians. This system cries for a change & reforms as the glory of Punjab has been annihilated by the nexus of Few political leaders and Mafia," Sidhu tweeted.

He added in another tweet, "A system which could not give justice to our Guru and could not punish the big fishes involved in drug trade needs to be demolished. I categorically state that I'm not running for any post and it's either this system will stay or Navjot Singh Sidhu." However, soon after posting the tweet, Sidhu deleted it.

Having lost several states to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in recent years, Congress is seeking another term in Punjab where the party is in a strong position from municipal corporations to Legislative Assembly. The term of the Punjab Assembly will end in March. The Assembly polls in Punjab are scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

