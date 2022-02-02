Ayodhya: Saint community has made serious allegations against Congress candidate declared from Ayodhya for the upcoming UP polls. As per the saints, the woman candidate fielded by the Congress party has been openly involved in religious conversion and converting Hindu families into Christians.

Senior saint of Hanumangarhi, Raju Das attacking Congress said that this shows the anti- Hindu mentality of the Congress party that they have given a ticket to woman for the 'holy city of Ayodhya who is involved in religious conversion of poor and backward Hindu families.

The saint further added that such people need to answer them in a manner that they can feel our power.

Another saint Pandit Kalki Ram, president of Rama Dal Trust, and one of the prominent saints of Ayodhya said that whoever is opposed to Sanatan Dharma will remain only a candidate, he will not get the victory. This is not just about the Ayodhya but the matter of the entire state.

Pandit Kalki Ram said that "people of Sanatan Dharma need to understand that Congress is the biggest enemy of Sanatan Dharma, and that is why they have given a ticket to such a person with a tainted background. So for complete destruction of Congress, with our 100 percent unity, we need to support Yogi in state and Modi in the Centre"

