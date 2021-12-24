New Delhi: Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Pappu Yadav in an interview with ETV Bharat said that there are no plans to merge the party with Congress but if the Congress party wants to form an alliance, then he is okay with it.

JAP chief said, "I do not want to merge my party with Congress. I want to form an alliance with Congress. I will meet and talk to the top leadership of the Congress. If Congress wants me to merge my party, then I am ready for that too but my first priority would be to have an alliance."

Interview with ETV Bharat of JAP Chief Pappu Yadav ahead of the polls

Yadav said that Congress can become an alternative to BJP in the country. "Congress can overthrow the Modi government. I would like to ask all the regional parties of the country to unite and support the Congress. Only Congress can give a stable government in the country. Even if all the regional parties are united, they cannot compete with the BJP without the Congress."

The party chief says that at present, the condition of the country is not in good with the rise in inflation and cross-border tension, and with BJP doing politics under the guise of Hindu-Muslim, eventually spreading chaos in the society. The incidents of mob lynching are increasing in every state. Unemployment is at its peak in the country. The economy is on the brink of collapse, he added.

Yadav said, "Right now the most important thing that all the opposition parties should unite under the leadership of Congress so that the Modi government can be displaced." Meanwhile, the Congress party should focus and strengthen themselves in Bihar right now.

He said that BJP has backstabbed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by constantly weakening him. The BJP leaders of Bihar criticise the works of Nitish led government. Nitish Kumar had demanded caste census, special status, the status of a central university to Patna University with Central government but all in vain. "They didn't heed to Nitish demands," he says and adds, "It is high time Bihar CM quits BJP alliance and collaborate with Congress."

The JAP Chief is currently on a Delhi tour and will hold talks with Congress's top leadership post-Kharmas next year.

Kanhaiya Kumar recently joined Congress and Pappu Yadav is speculated to do the same.