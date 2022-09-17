New Delhi: Taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reintroduction of cheetahs to Delhi, Congress on Saturday dubbed the event of the Prime Minister releasing the big cats in the Kuno National Park as a "tamasha".

The grand old party further alleged that it was orchestrated by the Prime Minister to divert public attention from Congress' Bharat Yodo Yatra. Taking to Twitter Congress general secretary and in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Prime Minister hardly ever acknowledges continuity in governance adding that Cheetah Project goes back to his visit to Capetown on April 25, 2020.

"PM rarely accepts continuity in governance. Not to mention my visit to Cape Town on 25.04.2010 for the Cheetah Project is the latest example of this. Today the PM created an unnecessary spectacle. It is an attempt to suppress national issues and divert attention from #BharatJodoYatra," tweeted Ramesh, who was the Environment and Forest minister during 2009-11.

However, Ramesh was optimistic about the success of the Cheetah Project and said that when tigers were first translocated to Panna and Sariska during 2009-11, many said that the initiative was doomed to fail, but they were proved wrong.

"Many people were expressing apprehensions when tigers were first shifted to Panna and Sariska during 2009-11. They were proved wrong. Similar predictions are being made on Cheetah Project also. The professionals involved are very good. .I wish you all the best for this project!" tweeted Ramesh. Earlier in the day the Prime Minister released cheetahs flown in from Namibia into a special enclosure at the Kuno National Park.