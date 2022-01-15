Jaipur: Even as the medical reports confirmed that the minor differently-abled girl in Alwar was not gang-raped, a war of words has intensified between the ruling Congress party and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

Citing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoo' (I am a girl but I can fight) slogan, the BJP leaders attacked the Congress leader's alleged silence in the suspected rape case. They ask, 'who is preventing Priyanka from fighting in Rajasthan?'.

However, Priyanka Gandhi had talked with victim's father over phone and assured him all assistance in the matter. Besides, the girl's father has been told to be in touch with her (Priyanka), tweeted Dheeraj Gurjar, co-incharge of Congress party in Uttar Pradesh.

Dheeraj Gurjar further said that Priyanka Gandhi after talking to victim's father also took information about the incident from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Priyanka also told Gehlot that the medical treatment of the girl must be taken care of, besides providing her security cover as well as early action against the culprits should be ensured.

Dheeraj further wrote in his Twitter handle that 'What happened in Alwar was totally unacceptable as well as intolerable' .

On the other hand, the medical examination report mentioned that 'no sexual assault has been committed on the victim'. Alwar Superintendent of Police, said, "A panel of five doctors conducted the medical examination of the victim at a Jaipur hospital in Rajasthan. The medical report has been handed over to the Alwar Police. The medical report indicated that no rape was committed on the victim.. Her private parts were found intact."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lambasted the opposition leaders and told them to desist from making 'unrestrained remarks' over the minor girl's rape case. "Opposition members should exercise restraint and stop giving uncontrolled remarks in the matter, till the outcome of the probe findings. I have been in contact with senior police officers, including Alwar Superintendent of Police, as well as senior doctors treating the girl child."