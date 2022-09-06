New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', to be launched from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, aims at listening to the people’s voice rather than throwing a monologue at them. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi will walk most part of the 3500 km Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra along with 118 fellow travelers, known as 'Bharat yatris'

“The party will hear the “Jann ki baat” rather than indulge in one-sided “Mann ki baat” done by the PM,” AICC Secretary in charge of organization JD Seelam told ETV Bharat. “The yatra will be an opportunity to hear from the people what their issues are,” he said. Accordingly, the yatra planners have kept two slots during which the Bharat yatris will walk 3-4 hours in the morning and 3-4 hours in the evening every day.

In line with the focus on “Jann ki baat”, the morning schedule would cover around 15 km and would be utilized for interacting with the locals, listening to their problems and trying to find out possible solutions. This would be done through focused meetings and would have gatherings of a few thousand people.

The evening schedule would be around 8 km and would be utilized for mass mobilization and would involve larger gatherings of around 20,000 people where meetings with local communities would take place and Rahul may accept some memorandums from the public. The concept of yatras is not new for the Wayanad MP, who has conducted several of them in the past, including the three-day foot march from village Bhatta-Parsaul in Greater Noida to Aligarh in western Uttar Pradesh over land acquisition issues.

Rahul has also undertaken personal yatras where he walked the entire stretches to well-known shrines like Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir and Mount Kailash in China. However, nothing of the scale of the Bharat Jodo yatra has ever been achieved either by the party or the leader himself.

“The yatra will move through 12 states and 2 UTs to cover around 3500 km. The entire route has been planned in a way to allow foot march and will be completed in around 150 days. This is unprecedented,” Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said.

“In the states, through which the Bharat yatra is not passing, state unit chiefs have been asked to conduct district level 75 km yatras to connect with the people during the next few months,” he said. According to AICC general secretary in charge of Maharashtra HK Patil, the yatra would charge up the party workers who will feel involved in the mass contact program.

For the Congress which had lost the 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and also lost a series of state elections since then, the yatra is an attempt to revive nationally ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. For the record the party says that the yatra is going to be a social project but the kind of planning and mobilization that is happening for the mega event shows that it would have political overtones as well.

Before the official launch on Wednesday, the party has started circulating small video clips over the intent of the yatra in which issues like price rise and unemployment also figure besides the stated need for uniting the country against divisive forces. In the past, the Congress had been slamming the Centre over the issues of price rise, GST and unemployment and it is likely that they will find mention during the course of the foot march.

“We are a political party after all. We are the main opposition party. If we don’t launch public agitations, who will,” wondered veteran Digvijay Singh, who is coordinating the nationwide yatra.