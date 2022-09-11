Thiruvananthapuram: Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced its 19-day long Kerala leg Sunday morning from Parassala area of the capital city. Rahul Gandhi started the yatra after being formally welcomed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and MP K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan, and AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar and other senior Congress leaders.

The other senior party leaders who welcomed the former party chief included Congress MPs K C Venugopal and Shashi Tharoor as well as former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and ex-LoP Ramesh Chennithala. A huge crowd of supporters and onlookers gathered to welcome the Gandhi scion.

"Our Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala. The diversity of India is so apparent. Yesterday we entered Malayalam speaking Kerala from Tamil speaking Tamil Nadu. From Vannakam to Namaskaram. #BharatJodoYatra #TodoNahinJodo @INCIndia @Jairam_Ramesh @RahulGandhi," senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, the national coordinator of the yatra, tweeted.

"Gain freedom through education, gain strength through organization, gain prosperity through industry. Today, as we enter the beautiful state of Kerala, on the auspicious occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti, his words inspire every step we take on the #BharatJodoYatra," Gandhi had tweeted as the yatra entered Kerala Saturday evening.

After entering Kerala from Parasala close to the Tamil Nadu border, Gandhi would travel 450 km to Nilambur in Malappuram over a 19-day period. The yatra will enter Kollam district on September 14. It will reach Alappuzha on September 17 and pass through Ernakulam district on September 21 and 22 and reach Thrissur on September 23.

The Congress yatra will pass through Palakkad on September 26 and 27 and enter Malappuram on September 28. The yatra will cover 12 states and two Union territories, and a distance of 3,750 km from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir over a period of 150 days. There will be mega rallies in 22 major cities.

Earlier on Saturday, Gandhi signed off his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Tamil Nadu by saying unemployment among the youths is high and that the differently abled should be provided equal opportunities. He interacted with a group of disabled rights activists in the district en route to Kaliakkavialai bordering Kerala. Gandhi met Tamil Nadu's first woman bus driver Vasanthakumari and briefly interacted with sanitary workers at Marthandam and also a group of local unemployed youth who accompanied him during the fourth day of the yatra in the district.

Also, he stopped to sip tea and have biscuits while interacting with party workers. Following his interaction with differently abled rights activists, he said in a tweet: "Equal opportunity is true inclusion, anything less than that is unacceptable." About 42 per cent of the youth are unemployed, he said. "As we bid adieu to the land of Thiruvalluvar and Kamaraj, I thank the people of Tamil Nadu for the immense love and support they have given to Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said in another tweet. (PTI)