Bhopal: In a sarcastic manner to seemingly outclass the ruling BJP government in Madhya Pradesh using one among their ranks, the Congress party on Monday displayed mock support for firebrand BJP leader Uma Bharti, saying they supported her quest to have a liquor ban implemented in the state, but added that it had been betrayed by the current government.

Putting up posters in several places across the state, the party asked the former MP CM to announce a fixed date to start her demonstration supporting the ban, noting they would support her.

"For the past few months, Uma Bharti has been announcing date after date to kickstart her campaign for prohibition. She said she would begin starting February 14. This was the third time, and this time too the announcement vanished in thin air. This government has betrayed her by upholding its love for liquor", Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said.

The three dates stated by the spokesperson happened to be March 8, 2021, January 15, 2022, and finally February 14, 2022.

Saluja further said that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has continually worked to obstruct Bharti's attempts.

"After her announcement, liquor was made cheaper in Madhya Pradesh. Systems were developed to deliver alcohol to every doorstep. Not only this, now both country and foreign liquor will be available. It will be sold in airports and supermarkets as well. It can be understood that the Shivraj Singh government does not take any proposals from Uma Bharti seriously", he stated.