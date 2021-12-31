New Delhi: Congress party, on Friday, launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for keeping silence even after China renamed 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh. While addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said, "Modi Government's unpardonable, blatant and brazen compromise of National Security and India's Territorial Integrity stands exposed."

This comes after China claims 90,000 sq km of areas in Arunachal Pradesh as part of the territory of China and calls it Zangnan or south Tibet and also renamed 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh.

The 15 places of Arunachal Pradesh, which were renamed, included eight residential places, four mountains, two rivers, and a mountain pass in Arunachal Pradesh.



In a series of questions, Gourav Vallabh asked, "Why is PM Mum? Why Modi Government compromises on our Territorial Integrity? Our Forces have taken on the illegal Chinese incursions into our territory, Why Modi Government disrespect and dishonour the sacrifice of our brave soldiers?"

He also said, "When will Modi Government respond to this verbal, geographic, military, and strategic aggression of China? Why are we tolerating all-around aggression from China and doing absolutely nothing about it?

Despite a tense military stand-off, why India-China trade crossed the $100 billion Rs. 7.42 Lakh Crore in the year 2021?"