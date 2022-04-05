Gandhinagar(Gujarat): More than 200 Aam Aadmi Party and Congress representatives from the Vadodara district joined the BJP ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls at the BJP state headquarters in Kamalam in the presence of the party-state general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela and Bhargav Bhatt, a BJP release said.

BJP's Pradipsinh Vaghela had alleged and rebuked Aam Aadmi Party, stating that after being in power for only five days the farmers were lathi-charged. The BJP's state general secretary whipped AAP by claiming that those who have left such a party and joined the BJP will have their power effectively utilised. AAP, however, rubbished the development as 'bogus' and said that except for a few of its suspended party members, others who joined the BJP were never associated with the party.

