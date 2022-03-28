New Delhi: Upping the ante against the ruling BJP, Karnataka Congress leaders today alleged corruption in the state government contracts and sought PM Modi's attention in the matter. “We demand that PM Modi should take note of the alleged corruption in the state government contracts and take action in the matter,” Rajya Sabha member Dr L. Hanumanthaiah said in the national capital.

Making a comparison, the Congress leader said that four years ago, PM Modi had visited the southern state and alleged the then administration headed by chief minister K Siddaramaiah was a 'commission government'. “Today the Contractors Association, involving 50,000 members, has alleged corruption against the incumbent regime. They did not care even for a complaint by their own party worker. The PM should tell the country if Karnataka’s corrupt government will be punished or not," said Dr Hanumanthaiah.

The Congress leader cited the charges levelled by Kempanna, President of the Karnataka Contractors Association, earlier that ministers and government officials in the state were demanding 40 per cent commission in contract works. He mentioned the case of one Santosh Patil from Belgaum district, who had carried out contract works worth Rs 4 crore in Hindalga Gram Panchayat on the assurance of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa but was not paid.

“The minister asked Patil to do the work and get the funds later. Subsequently, when the leader’s associates asked Patil to give 40 per cent commission, Patil has given Rs 15 lakh," said Dr Hanumanthaiah, adding, "the associates of the minister are not ready to accept it and are instead demanding 40 per cent of the contract amount.”

The Congress lawmaker said that Santosh Patil had reportedly met the minister 80 times but the leader claimed he never met the contractor and threatened to file a case. The Congress leader pointed out that Santosh was the National Secretary of Hindu Vahini Organisation and had raised the matter in New Delhi with Union minister Giriraj Singh, state in-charge Arun Singh and general secretary in charge of the organization BL Santosh and even wrote a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office, but there was no action so far.

Rajya Sabha members Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and G C Chandrashekhar besides Lok Sabha member D K Suresh also addressed the media over the issue. As Karnataka will have assembly polls in 2023, the Congress leaders did not forget to make a poll pitch. “We demand action against people across government departments who are involved in corruption. We have come to Delhi to address this issue and tell the country that the BJP governments are more corrupt. We also earnestly request the people of Karnataka to take cognizance of such activities and teach them a lesson in the coming elections,” said DK Suresh and Dr Syed Naseer Hussain.

