Bhubaneswar: Taking a jab at Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student's wing of the Congress, reportedly hurled eggs at his vehicle.

The agitating members of Odisha Congress also showed black flags near the Biju Patnaik International Airport over his son’s alleged involvement in Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Protest

The NSUI activists were protesting against the Union Minister's son, who is the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Mishra, the Union Minister of State for Home, is scheduled to attend a function at the CISF campus at Mundali near Cuttack.

The NSUI Odisha had earlier announced that they would protest Mishra's visit to the state. Later, police detained some NSUI activists.

Also read: Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Congress leaders observe 'maun vrat' demanding sacking of Ajay Mishra