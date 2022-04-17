Gadaga: A Congress activist was allegedly murdered by a man related to a BJP leader in Manjunatha city of Gadaga-Betageri in Karnataka's Gadaga district on Saturday, the slain's father said. Kishan Singh, father of the slain Gajendra Singh, said that Shivaraj Poojar and his associates stabbed Gajendra, who was returning home from work on Saturday afternoon. Gajendra, who was in a pool of blood, was admitted to a private hospital, but succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Poojar is the brother of BJP candidate Deepa Poojar's husband.

Deepa had contested from the 4th ward in the last municipal elections. Gajendra Singh had campaigned on behalf of Congress candidate Shakuntala Akki during the municipal elections, which provoked Shivaraj. The murder is seen in the backdrop of the said political hatred. Gajendra Singh's friends, infuriated by the murder, attacked Shivaraj Poojar and his associate Mallesh Kanake with a knife. Both are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. After the incident, a tense situation has prevailed in Manjunatha city of Betageri after which a heavy posse of police has been deployed.

It is also said that Shivaraj Poojar 's associate was pestering a woman by messaging her. Gajendra Singh had asked the young man not to message her. An argument is said to have started on the issue which ended in murder. Gadag SP has also inspected the site even as an investigation is being started to probe into the murder and an FIR was registered after the relatives of the murdered man filed a complaint.

