Delhi: Addressing the media, here on Sunday, Alka Lamba, the national spokesperson of the Congress, accused the BJP of indulging in political violence following an alleged attack by BJP workers on the Congress headquarters in the capital city of Agartala in Tripura.

Lamba said, "When Congress is all set to begin its membership drive and the stage was also ready for the event at the Congress headquarters, meanwhile people carrying BJP flags entered the venue and committed violence in the presence of police."

The Congress spokesperson also came up with a video of the incident and claimed that permission was also taken from the police prior to the program, but despite that, the incident took place in which a BJP minister was also involved.

Alka Lamba also referred to the attack held on the Tripura state president of Congress on February 23. On the same day, ministers in the Tripura government and MLAs Sudip Roy Burman and Ashish Sah both resigned from both the membership of the BJP and the post of MLA and joined the Congress because of this BJP is getting furious and not being able to digest the change.

Instead of taking action against BJP workers who pelted stones at the Congress state headquarters, the police detained three Congresswomen on Sunday, alleged Congress spokesperson.

After the clash, tension prevailed in parts of Tripura and the capital Agartala was put under prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC and saw heavy security deployment since Saturday evening.

