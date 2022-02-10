Palakkad: The sensational mission of the Indian Army Mountaineering Team to rescue the trekker trapped in a cleft on a mountain face in Kerala's Palakkad district was lauded by people from all walks of life.

Babu, who was rescued from Malampuzha Cherat mountain face on Wednesday, was undergoing treatment at the Palakkad district hospital in the intensive care unit. Doctors said 24-hour follow-up was required. After being given first aid by the Army, he was then airlifted to safety using the Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force and admitted to Palakkad district hospital. DMO KP Reetha said Babu did not have any other problems.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly VD Satheesan and Union Minister V Muraleedharan are among those who congratulated the soldiers for their successful mission to rescue Babu, who slipped off a cliff and was stranded in a steep gorge for over 48 hours at the Cherad Hill of Malampuzha.

The Army deployed two teams, consisting of qualified mountaineers and rock climbing experts from Parachute Regimental Centre Bengaluru and Madras Regimental Centre Wellington, for the spectacular mission after the Chief Minister sought help to rescue the trekker.

Babu's mother, family members and relatives, after the rescue, told the media that they had full faith that the Army would save him.

The youth was hauled up to safety by 10.08 am on Wednesday by the Army personnel and successfully completed the massive rescue effort, perhaps the first of its kind in the state, which also involved local bodies, NDRF, Coast Guard with Air Force also standing by to chip in.

Babu was trapped in a recess on the mountain face, between rocks, in the scorching heat with no water or food since Monday.

According to locals, the youth, along with two others, had on Monday decided to climb the top of the Cherad hill.

Following the rescue, political leaders and people of Kerala took to social media to congratulate the Army and its rescue team for bringing the youth to safety.

