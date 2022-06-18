New Delhi: Amid violent protests across the country against the Centre's new short-term military recruitment scheme Agnipath, Congress leader Dr Kanhaiya Kumar hurled a sarcastic jibe at the Centre saying that his party would have supported it if it was a scheme but it is actually a scam. Speaking to ETV Bharat he also said that first, the Centre comes up with a law or act without any prior consultation and then keeps amending it.

"If it was a scheme, we would've supported them but it is a 'scam'. Please try to understand the chronology. First, they come up with an act or a law without any prior consultation and then keep on amending it," said Kumar. Lashing out at the BJP government at the Centre, he said that it was amending the scheme only after the anger is soaring among the youth of the country against the Centre.

He slammed the saffron party for dubbing the protesters rowdy and riotous elements adding that even during the agitation against the farm laws, the protesting farmers were labeled as riotous or mischievous elements.

"Please don't call these protesters rogue or disturbing elements because they've come up on roads out of frustration, unemployment, and anxiety. Calling them hooligans will not serve the purpose rather it will lower their morale," said Kumar.

As for the violent agitations against the scheme in his home state Bihar, Kumar said, "I urge all the protestors not to indulge in unethical or violent demonstrations as it will lead to the destruction of state and private properties funded by the taxpayers."