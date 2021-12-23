New Delhi: Congress is planning to launch agitation against the Centre in January over rising unemployment and privatisation.

The agitation committee of the party held a meeting, earlier on Wednesday, at 15 GRG in the presence of Digvijay Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Udit Raj, Neeta D'Souza, BV Srinivas, Ragini Nayak.

Congress party is building strategies to attack the Central government on the issues of unemployment, privatisation and inflation.

Agitation committee member Udit Raj said, "Agitation happened in Jaipur, we will continue such protest in January raising the issue of inflation and unemployment, privatisation. Our agitation against inflation will continue and in the second phase we will raise the issue of unemployment and privatisation."

Congress leader Ripun Bora told ANI that the agitation committee reviewed the Mehngai Hatao Abhiyan and decided the next course of action.

ANI