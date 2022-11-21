New Delhi: The Congress will file a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision to release the convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, party sources said on Monday.

The petition challenging the grounds set out in the order will be filed this week, they said. On Friday, the Centre also filed a review petition in the Supreme Court asking it to review the order, after the six people, including a woman, were released from prison in Tamil Nadu.

Interestingly, the BJP-led government and the Congress are on the same side in this matter. The Centre contended that the release of the convicts was cleared without it being given an adequate hearing which has led to an "admitted and glaring breach of principles of natural justice and has, in fact, resulted into miscarriage of justice".

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi's widow, had supported the death sentence of four convicts being commuted. Their daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also met one of the accused and forgiven her. However, the party leadership has disagreed with the Gandhis and reacted strongly.