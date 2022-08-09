Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Tuesday took out Azadi Ki Gaurav Padyatra' from Bhour camp to Satwari chowk here with its working president Raman Bhalla reiterating the demand for restoration of statehood to the erstwhile state. The Padyatra' was organised as part of the 75th anniversary of India's independence to recollect the sacrifices of martyrs and spread the message of communal harmony, Bhalla, who was leading the foot march, said.

He said the Padyatra will conclude on August 15 and the party will hold 75-km-long marches in every district to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day. Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, Bhalla accused it of trampling democracy, violating the Constitution and misusing the institutions besides harming the social fabric of the society. Look what they did to Jammu and Kashmir, he said referring to the August 5, 2019 development when the erstwhile state was bifurcated into Union territories and deprived of its special status under Article 370.

He reiterated his party's demand for immediate restoration of the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and holding of assembly elections to pave the way for a popular government. Bhalla said the Congress leadership has made a huge contribution in the independence movement and provided constitutional governance for 60 years. An impression is being created that every development in the country happened only after 2014, when the Narendra Modi-led dispensation assumed office...It is not true as former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had laid the foundation and contributed a lot for infrastructure development in the country, he added. The former minister also alleged that some forces in the country were trying to distort history. (PTI)