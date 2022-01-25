Panaji (Goa): Ahead of the assembly polls in the five states scheduled next month, Congress has decided to present a separate vision document "Student Manifesto" in the poll-bound states. NSUI, its student wing will launch one such manifesto today for the Goa Assembly polls dated to be held on February 14.

The manifesto is said to declare the nine most important issues of the students which need to be addressed at the earliest. The national president of the wing, Neeraj Kundan will himself address the press conference at NSUI Goa headquarters in Panaji and will appeal to all the students as well as their families to vote for the congress party.

The Congress students' wing is targeting the ruling BJP government over the "sharpest decline of employment in Goa" as compared to any other poll-bound state. The motive behind this manifesto launch is said to unite the student community under the issues of unemployment and education.

National president Neeraj Kundan said, "Rahul ji and Priyanka ji gave a clear message about the importance of students and youth's issues while launching the Youth manifesto in Uttar Pradesh, and NSUI considers it very important that the student community stands together against the anti-student policies of the BJP."

"Not just in Goa but all over the country the students are extremely affected by BJP government's negligence on all of the students' issues, whether it be postponing of exams or their policy on online classes, NSUI on every occasion had to fight and protest during COVID on every occasion when the BJP failed to address the students' issues," he added.

Kundan further alleged that the educational structure of Goa has been broken since the BJP power began in the state. "Out of all 5 election going states, Goa has faced the sharpest decline in employment and the educational structure of the state has been broken since BJP came to power. This student manifesto is a clear message from NSUI for all the students as well as their guardians that we strongly believe in the betterment of the future of Goa and it's high time that the students stand together to demand what they deserve," he said. Neeraj Kundan further declared that NSUI, after launching the manifesto in Goa, will move to Uttrakhand, Punjab and Manipur.

