New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sets up a 47-member steering committee to function as Congress Working Committee. Former PM Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, A K Antony, Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma, K C Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala part of 47-member Steering Committee set up by new Cong president Kharge. (PTI)