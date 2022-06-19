New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders have started protesting against the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme in Jantar Mantar on Sunday. Meanwhile, Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed at Jantar Mantar ahead of the 'Satyagrah' protest of the Congress party.

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi in a statement to his party workers said, "We are concerned with the situation in the country. Crores of youths are anguished. We should share the pain of the youth and their families and stand with them." Rahul Gandhi turned 52 on Sunday. He urged his party workers and well-wishers to refrain from any kind of celebrations.