New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday congratulated Kharge saying, "Final verdict in favour of Kharge; Would like to convey my warm congratulations to him for his victory in Congress poll." He also said, "My thanks to Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for doing their own bit to support free and neutral Congress presidential elections. Nehru-Gandhi family has held, and will always hold, a special place in the hearts of the Congress party members" Tharoor tweeted," It is a great honour & a huge responsibility to be President of@INCIndia &I wish @Kharge ji all success in that task. It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues,& to carry the hopes& aspirations of so many well-wishers of Congress across India."