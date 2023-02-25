Nava Raipur: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi will address leaders the gathering at the party's plenary session. It will also take up political, economic and international affairs resolutions for deliberation at the 85th session on Saturday.

According to the party, Kharge will address the gathering at 10.30 am and it will be followed by Gandhi's address at 11.30 am. Prior to that, the Congress president will release a book and party general secretaries will submit their respective reports at the start of the second day of the three-day event.

As per the itinery, a "thanksgiving" statement for former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will be read out at the session before she delivers her address. The delegates will take up the political, economic and international affairs resolutions, the programme shared by the party representatives read.

On the first day of the session, the Congress steering committee unanimously decided not to hold elections to the CWC and authorised the party chief to nominate its members. The decision was taken at the Kharge-led steering committee meeting which members of the Gandhi family skipped.

Later in the day, the party's subjects committee held its first meeting in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present soon after they arrived here late Friday afternoon. The meeting saw deliberations on the six resolutions to be adopted at the session. The session, which comes in the backdrop of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that has been touted as a success by the party, is being attended by around 15,000 delegates. (with PTI inputs)