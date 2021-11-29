New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Singh who was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the winter session said on Monday that he will not be intimidated by the decision. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Singh said that he has not done anything wrong and will continue to target the Centre over the issue of farmers.

Singh also said that he is not going to back down till the Centre provides a legal guarantee on MSP. "I will continue to raise the issue of farmers in Parliament. I am not going to bow down till the Central government takes the decision of legal guarantee on MSP," he said.

The former Union Minister further alleged that the Centre was taking out its frustration on the opposition since it had to withdraw the farm laws. Terming the decision as "undemocratic", Singh said that even though he has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the winter session, he will continue his protest against the Centre over the farmers' issue on the streets.

Akhilesh Singh

A total of 12 opposition MPs have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the winter session for allegedly creating ruckus in the last monsoon session on the issue of farmers' agitation. They also allegedly threw papers at the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh. Among the suspended MPs, six are from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

