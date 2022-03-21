Chandigarh: Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, while sharing a list, tweeted that if this list of possible candidates of Rajya Sabha from Aam Aadmi Party is true, then it is the saddest news for Punjab and it will be the first discrimination to the State. The nomination of any non-Punjabi will be opposed. The workers of the Aam Aadmi Party, who worked for the party, have been deprived of the opportunity.

Sukhpal Khaira has also released the list, along with the tweet, which includes the names of Harbhajan Singh, MLA from Delhi and co-in-charge of Punjab Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Naresh Patel. In one of his tweets, Sukhpal Khahra said that he requests Bhagwant Mann to implement his idea. He further said that people like Bibi Khalda, who were victims of police atrocities and made great sacrifices for Punjab, should be honoured by making them members of the Raj Sabha. Along with this, Khaira has also shared a video of Bhagwant Mann, in which, Mann is being talked about making people, who do some sacrifices for the country, and make them members of the Rajya Sabha.

Four names have been released by the Aam Aadmi Party that the Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak as members of the Rajya Sabha. Today is the last date for filing nomination papers for five seats of the Rajya Sabha. After this, the nomination papers will be scrutinised on March 22. Nominations can be withdrawn till March 24 and voting will be held on March 31 and the results will be announced on the same day by 5 pm.

