New Delhi: A day after veteran Congress leader Ghulam Navi Azad resigned from the party, another senior party leader indicated his displeasure at the party leadership. Congress leader Manish Tiwari told a news agency on Saturday that he has given 40 years of his life to Congress and should not be considered as a "tenant" in the organization.

"Those who have written the letter have given more time of their lives to the party. I have said it earlier and will say it again. We are not tenants in this organization but stakeholders," stated Tiwari. He also said that if anyone tries to push them out, then it will be a different matter.

"We do not need any certificate from anyone," he added. His comments come at a time when Congress is still reeling under the sudden exit of Azad who has not only expressed displeasure with the way the party was being run but has also blamed Rahul Gandhi for Congress's poor show in a series of general elections.