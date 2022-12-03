Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and head of the party's media cell, Jairam Ramesh, came down heavily on Jyotiraditya Scindia and Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

"Scindia is the 24-Carat traitor. Both left the Congress party after spitting venom. Hence, their return to the Congress party cannot be taken into consideration," the Congress leader said while speaking to a group of reporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entourage's arrival at Agar Malwa in Madhya Pradesh.

Ramesh praised Kapil Sibal highlighting how he made a graceful exit from the party without making any fuss. "Sibal didn't utter anything after leaving the party. We can therefore consider his entry into the Congress Party again. But people like Scindia and Sarma have no room in the party now," he said.