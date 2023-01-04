New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday set up a three-member fact-finding committee to evaluate the party's performance in the recently concluded Gujarat assembly elections and suggest corrective measures.

The committee will be chaired by former Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut, who also heads the party's SC department. The other members of the committee are Shakeel Ahmad Khan and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, an official communication from the party said.

"The Congress president has constituted a fact-finding committee to evaluate the results of the recently concluded assembly elections in Gujarat and suggest measures to be taken, with immediate effect," it said . "The committee will submit a report to Hon'ble Congress president within two weeks," All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal said in the communication.

The Congress performed poorly in the Gujarat assembly elections and won only 17 seats out of total 182 constituencies, getting a vote share of 27.28 per cent. This has been the worst performance of the party in the Gujarat assembly polls. (PTI)