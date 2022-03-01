Mumbai: Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, on Monday challenged in the Mumbai High Court his arrest by the ED.

Malik was arrested by the ED last Wednesday on charges of helping Dawood Ibrahim's sister to seize property in Kurla and then buying it. The ED has alleged that the money was used for terror funding through hawala. Malik was remanded in ED custody till March 3 by a PMLA court. On Friday, Malik was rushed to JJ Hospital for a medical check-up. Doctors had advised him to stay in JJ due to a stomach ache.

In a fresh petition in the Mumbai High Court filed through Rashmikant & Partners, Malik said that the ED has registered an "illegal offence" against him while demanding in the petition that the case filed by the ED be quashed.

The petition also alleges that the PMLA court of the Mumbai Sessions Court "passed the order to keep Malik in custody without jurisdiction".

The petition is likely to be heard this week.

Pertinently, the ED has alleged that Malik's son Faraz was involved in the purchase of the land from underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister. The ED alleges that Faraz "took the initiative in arranging the documents and money".

Ahmedullah Ansari, who had earlier been working with Malik's brother Iqbal, was also interrogated by the ED in the case. Ansari and Faraz had allegedly visited the office of Hasina Parkar Associates in South Mumbai. At the time, Faraz had handed over Rs 50 lakh cash and a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to Parkar. According to the ED, Salim Patel, a close associate of Hasina Parkar, was present at the time.