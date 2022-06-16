New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday named veteran Jairam Ramesh as the new head of the party’s communications department a part of the revamp decided at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir. According to an official statement from AICC general secretary in charge of Organization, KC Venugopal, Sonia appointed Jairam Ramesh as general secretary in charge of communications, publicity and media, including social and digital media.

The outgoing communications department head Randeep Singh Surjewala, will remain AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, which will have assembly polls in 2023.

The move to bring in Ramesh, who is also chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, is an indication of the return of the old guard at a time when the Congress organization is undergoing a thorough revamp and is planning to completely change the way it communicates, not only with the media, but also with the public at large and with the other parties.

As AICC general secretary in charge of communications, publicity and media, including, social and digital media, Ramesh will oversee a revamp of the communications department, which will include setting up new teams and bringing in new faces. These changes will be done keeping in mind the broad strategy that over 400 party leaders drafted at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir from May 13-15 for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress had lost the 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to the BJP led by PM Modi and also suffered electoral losses in several states over the past eight years. During successive post-poll reviews a need to further tone up the party’s communications at various levels was felt necessary even as party leaders acknowledged in those sessions that the rival BJP had a much better outreach, both with the expanding media in the country and with the people.

Besides putting its views across various media platforms, the party also felt the need to have better reach out among the people. Rahul Gandhi too had flagged a concern that the grand old party had lost touch with the people and needed to go back to them across the length and breadth of the country.

To achieve this goal, the Congress needs a strong organization and is achieving that goal through an elaborate restructuring process which will see half of all office bearers under 50 years of age. The party has also planned a nationwide Bharat Jodo yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to counter the BJP’s alleged divisive agenda.

Ramesh's appointment as the new media department head has come at a time when the entire party is involved in protesting the ED questioning Rahul Gandhi over the alleged National Herald money laundering case for the past three days.

The decision is crucial as it indicates that though Sonia Gandhi might be recovering in a hospital from Covid-related ailments, she was glued to the goings on within the party and ready to announce the key decisions taken at the Udaipur conclave.