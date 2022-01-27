Bengaluru: The Congress on Wednesday appointed former Rajya Sabha member B K Hariprasad as the party's leader in the Karnataka Legislative Council.

It also appointed Prakash Rathod as the chief whip and K Govindraj as the Congress Deputy Leader of Legislative Council in the state. The posts of Opposition Leader and Chief Whip are equivalent to cabinet rank. An official statement said Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed Hariprasad as the Leader of Legislative Council, along with making other appointments.

Hariprasad had taken a strong stand with regard to the Narayana Guru tableau being rejected by the Union Government for the third time in a row. A former four-term Rajya Sabha MP, he was AICC General Secretary in 16 states in organisational capacities. Earlier, S R Patil was Leader of the Opposition in the Council while Narayanswamy was Chief Whip. Both completed their terms and retired on January 5.