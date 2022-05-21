Chamba (Himachal Pradesh): Congress Seva Dal Churah Assembly Constituency President Prakash Bhutani has accused Himachal Assembly Deputy Speaker Hansraj of slapping a student and verbally abusing a few more students while interacting with the children at Government Senior Secondary School in Raila of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

In the video we can see Deputy Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Hans Raj was found standing inside a government school and telling the students about the Covid-19 protocol for Covid vaccination during this he slaps a student and asks "why are you laughing". Due to the upcoming Assembly elections, the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly had reached the Senior Secondary School at Raila village of Chamba for a surprise inspection.

During this surprise inspection of the school, Hans Raj created awareness among students about the Covid-19, but the video of him misbehaving and slapping a student went viral on social media after that he was trolled by the netizens. The video of Hansraj speaking to the students of Classes XI and XII in the class and students were spotted laughing in the class. By slapping the student, he says that "is there any game going on here?"

After the video went viral on social media, Congress launched a scathing attack on Hans Raj. Taking a dig at Hans Raj, Congress leader Prakash Bhutani said "Only if he would have taken care of the schools for the last 10 years, he would not need to come to schools now. Just ahead of the Assembly elections after four months did he realise that he has to come and check the schools. He is just making a poll gimmick and threatening and verbally abusing the poor children in the government school."

"The Deputy Speaker of the Assembly should exercise restraint on his language. Parents of the students should come forward and complain against the Deputy Speaker. Hansraj is now missing the schools when the elections are a few months away. On the one hand, the State government schools lack staff while on the other hand, the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly is doing such acts with the children to hide the failure of his government. The Himachal Pradesh government should take cognizance of the Deputy Speaker's actions," Bhutani further added.