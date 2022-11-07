Siliguri (West Bengal): Confusion prevailed and contradictory claims were made regarding the alleged attempt of curbing a Union Territory out of the northern districts of West Bengal following a meeting between central BJP leader and observer in West Bengal Sunil Bansal, Union Minister of State for Home Nishith Pramanik and leader of Greater Cooch Behar People's Association (GCBPA), Anant Roy (Maharaj).

Following the meeting held at Siliguri's Sevoke Road on Sunday night, Ananta Maharaj claimed that his demand for the union territory curbed out of North Bengal will certainly be accepted. "What I have said is final. You will see the rest later," Anant Maharaj said on Monday.

However, Union Minister Pramanik remained tightlipped on the issue. "Sunil Bansal has come to North Bengal for the first time. It was a completely courtesy meeting. Anant Maharaj also attended the meeting as a courtesy," said Pramanik.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar indicated that he was opposed to any such bifurcation of West Bengal. "We want the Bengal that Syama Prasad Mukherjee talked about. And the Centre has not sent us any proposal for separate states or Union Territories," Majumdar said.

Reacting to the development, the Trinamool Congress and the Left have raised concerns about the issue. CPI(M) leader Ashok Bhattacharya said, "Dirty politics is being played before the panchayat elections." Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb said "if anyone tries to divide Bengal, there will be strong protests."