KOLKATA: West Bengal governor, Jagdeep Dhankar, on Tuesday, wrote to the state election office directing the latter to conduct elections for all municipal corporations and municipalities on the same day. On Tuesday, the Governor posted several Twitter messages cautioning the state election commission on this count.

Speculations are making the rounds for quite some time that the state elections commission wants to first conduct the polls first for Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Howrah Municipal |Corporation (HMC) on the same day. The state government too is agreeable to that.

However, a petition has been filed in the Calcutta High Court demanding elections for all municipal corporations and municipalities on the same day. So the state election commission is yet to issue a notification on this count.

In such a situation, on Tuesday, the state election commissioner, Saurav Das went to the Governor House and met the governor. After that the governor made several Twitter messages, he too wants elections for all municipal corporations and municipalities on the same day.