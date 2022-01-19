New Delhi: The Patiala House Court pulled up officials of the Enforcement Directorate for adopting the 'casual approach' as well as arriving at a 'sudden conclusion' while investigating the case which was related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Additional district and sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana of the Patiala House Court, made such observations against the Enforcement Directorate officials while granting bail to accused Jatinder Pal Singh in the case.

Jatinder Pal Singh had been made accused in the case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in which Singh was charged with purchasing clothes worth Rs 6.60 crore from M/s Astonishing Private Limited and selling it to Shyam Dhani Trading Company for Rs Rs 12.23 crore. Alleging further, the ED had said, both the companies were 'fake' and 'unattainable'; therefore the case came under the ambit of non-listed economic offense, in which the accused tried to make money through illegal activities.

On the basis of this, the accused was arrested on December 31, 2021, by the Enforcement Directorate officials.

After hearing the plea of defendant and complainant, the judge in his observation, said, "The accused was arrested under Section 19 of the PMLA; and it appeared that the ED officials before proceeding to arrest Jatinder Pal Singh, didn't present the fact before its Special Director rank official, in the right perspective. It also seemed that the ED officials also kept the Special Director rank official in dark about the case, before making the arrest."