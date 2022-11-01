New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed concern that due to the increasing population, the condition of India's rivers and reservoirs is deteriorating, village ponds are drying up and many local rivers have become extinct.

“Water is being over-exploited in agriculture and industries. The environmental balance on the earth is getting disturbed, weather patterns are changing and unseasonal excessive rainfall has become common. In such a situation, discussing the management of water is a very commendable step,” she said while inaugurating the 7th India Water Week at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that it is impossible to imagine life without water. In Indian civilization, water is not only important in life but also in the journey after life. That is why all water sources are considered sacred. But at the present if we look at the situation the condition seems worrying, she said.

Asserting that the issue of water is relevant not only for India but for the entire world, Murmu said that this issue is linked to national security too as the vast amount of available freshwater is spread between two or more countries.

“Therefore, this combined water resource is an issue in which international cooperation is necessary,” she said.

Murmu was happy to note that Denmark, Finland, Germany, Israel and the European Union are participating in the 7th India Water Week. She expressed confidence that all will benefit from the exchange of ideas and technologies on this forum.

The President said that water is a major resource for agriculture as well. According to an estimate, about 80 percent of the water resource in our country is used for agricultural purposes. Therefore, proper use and management of water in irrigation is very important for water conservation.

“The 'Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana' is a major initiative in this area. This nationwide scheme is being implemented to increase the irrigated area in the country. In line with water conservation goals, the scheme also envisages the adoption of precision-irrigation and water-saving technologies to ensure "per drop more crop", she said.

Murmu said that providing clean drinking water to the growing population will be a big challenge in the coming years. “The issue of water is multifaceted and complex, for which efforts should be made by all stakeholders. We all know that water is limited and only its proper use and recycling can sustain this resource for a long time. Therefore, all of us should try to consume this resource carefully,” she said.