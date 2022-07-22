New Delhi: Extending the scope of concessions to all categories of passengers including senior citizens is "not desirable as it weighs heavily on the Railways." Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw stated in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

"Indian Railways is already bearing more than 50 percent of the cost of travel on an average for all passengers including senior citizens on account of lower fare structure for passenger services," he added. He further stated that due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, passenger earnings for the last two years are "less" in comparison to 2019-2020.

"These have a long-term impact on the financial health of the Railways," he added. "Cost of granting concessions weighs heavily on Railways. Hence extending the scope of concessions to all categories of passengers including senior citizens is not desirable," stated Vaishnaw.

The Minister stated that despite the challenges Indian Railways has "continued concession in fares to four categories of persons with disabilities, eleven categories of patients and students". (With agency inputs)