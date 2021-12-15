New Delhi: The concept of investigative journalism is unfortunately vanishing from the media canvas, at least in the Indian context, Chief Justice N V Ramana said on Wednesday.

"Everything in our garden appears to be rosy", the CJI said at the launch of a book - Blood Sanders: The Great Forest Heist - authored by a journalist, Udumula Sudhakar Reddy.

He highlighted the media's role in the protection of red sanders, which is known for preventing forest fires from spreading in the vulnerable forests of Seshachalam hills and is facing the threat of extinction.

He said that the consequences of the ecological destruction caused by the cutting of red sanders can be seen globally and that the need of the hour was to address these issues locally.

The CJI said there was a lack of the necessary will to enforce the laws that are already in place to protect the red sanders.

This is where the media needs to play its role. The collective failures of individuals and institutions entrusted with the role of protectors need to be highlighted by the media, he said.

He said people need to be made aware of deficiencies in the process, a job that can only be done by the media.

The CJI, whose first job was of a journalist, shared his thoughts on the present day media and said that the concept of investigative journalism is unfortunately vanishing from the media canvas".

It is true at least in the Indian context. When we were growing up, we eagerly looked forward to news papers exposing big scandals. The news papers never disappointed us. In the past, we have witnessed newspaper reports on scandals and misconduct creating waves leading to serious consequences. Barring one or two, I don't recall any story of such magnitude in the recent years. Everything in our garden appears to be rosy, he said.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, the CJI asked the media to introspect and test itself against his words that the newspapers should be read for the study of facts. They should not be allowed to kill the habit of independent thinking.

He suggested that locals, if involved in conservation efforts of red sander, will make a huge difference.

Tiger reserves and wild life sanctuaries have benefitted from engaging tribals who are forest dwellers as forest guards. With this approach, prospective poachers of wild life were turned into wild life protectors as they found dependable livelihood.

The CJI pointed out that like all good things in this world, red sanders also fell prey to the greed of man.

The book explains as to how the high and mighty fuelled this project of destruction. The destruction, not only of the Red Sanders species, but of the ecosystem as a whole. This species is known for preventing forest fires from spreading in the vulnerable forests of Seshachalam hills. Consequences of this ecological destruction are there for us to see globally. The need of the hour is to address these issues locally, the CJI said.

The book gives insights into all that has gone wrong with the fragile ecosystem spread over Chittoor, Nellore, Prakasam, Kadapa and Kurnool Districts of Andhra Pradesh. Red Sanders thrived in this habitat till a few decades ago.

According to an estimate presented by the author, in the last two decades, nearly 60 lakh Red Sanders trees were cut. Smuggling from the forest area spread over 5,30,097 hectares resulted in the arrest of over 2,000 people from the neighbouring state alone.

