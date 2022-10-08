New Delhi: A complaint has been filed against a Supreme Court Justice and his son who is also an advocate before the President of India Droupadi Murmu, Central Vigilance Commission, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "corruption and misuse of Supreme Court". The said complaint has been filed by RK Pathan, President of the Supreme Court and High Court litigants Association of India(SCHCLA).

The complainant has accused the Justice of misusing his office in granting favor to a company for which his son represented as an advocate and granting benefits of thousands of crores to vaccine and pharma companies by his order wherein he had suggested people take the Covid vaccine.

The complainant has contended that in a case where his son was involved, he was disqualified to hear the case, yet he did and gave an order beneficial to the client. "Undue haste in passing orders with urgency and favoring his son's client proves malafide intentions and judicial dishonesty of the sitting judge. It is sufficient ground to withdraw all his judicial works," read the complaint.

In the case of the complaint regarding benefitting vaccine and pharma companies, the complainant has said that the order has "put the life of a citizen in danger by allowing and facilitating the offenses of mass murders(genocide) and putting people's lives in danger".

The complainant says that during the pandemic, the pharma and vaccine mafia conspired by joining hands with a few bureaucrats and a few dishonest doctors, and some unconstitutional mandates restricting the movement of people were issued. The studies showed that vaccines have side effects including death, paralysis, blood clotting, heart attacks, etc yet the said judge advised people to get vaccinated.

"Despite having knowledge of death-causing side effects, the judge was duty-bound to not force people to get vaccinated. But he allowed the vaccinations," read the complaint. The complainant said that the said judge should resign and he is also guilty of contempt of court.